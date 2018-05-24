Three suspects sought after Peterborough man’s face shattered

Peterborough police are seeking three suspects after a man was assaulted while attempting to halt a fight on the weekend.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the man was walking past a McDonnel Street parking lot when he saw a large crowd targeting another man.

On Tuesday, CHEX News spoke with family members who identified the victim as 27-year-old Kelly Scott.

Police say Scott attempted to intervene when but realized the man being targeted was “actually attempting to engaged the crowd to fight,” police said.

“The man then approached the victim and attempted to also engage him in a fight,” police said.

Police say Scott was assaulted and struck in the face.

Family of Scott say someone hurled a metal object — shattering Scott’s nose and teeth. He was taken Peterborough Regional Health Centre where he remains.

Police are seeking three suspects.

One is Caucasian with a thin build with short dark hair. He’s 18-20 years old and was wearing a sweatshirt and jeans.

Another suspect is Aboriginal with a thin build and scars or marks on his face. He was wearing a backpack.

The third suspect is Caucasian with dark hair and was wearing a light blue or white long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca