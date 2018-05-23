Quebecers stranded in Cuba after deadly plane crash make it back home

Exhausted and elated are two words to describe Cubana Airlines passengers landing in Montreal after spending five days stuck in Cuba.

“I’m going to just go home lay in my bed cuddle my cat and just relax,” passenger Kristen De Grazia said.

Last Friday, a Cubana Airlines flight crashed, killing 111 people.

After the tragedy, the airline grounded its fleet, leaving those relying on it stuck in the Caribbean country.

“It was hard because we didn’t have much information,” De Grazia explained.

Passengers say they got no answers from their tour operator Caribe Sol, making for some tense moments at their resort.

“Watching people running low on medication, kind of panicking and not knowing when they are coming home,” another passenger said.

When they finally knew when they were coming back, leaving wasn’t easy.

“Three hours by bus to Havana and we waited three hours just for checking in and waiting two hours by the plane,” Sylvain Pominville said.

Katerine Senecal said people were very stressed but upon landing, passengers erupted in cheers.

“Everybody was very happy,” Senecal said.

Caribe Sol says all 346 of their clients are now back in Canada.

They say they were also kept in the dark by Cubana airlines, a relationship they told Global News they’ll be re evaluating.

“Never again. [I’m done with] Caribe Sol and Cubana Airlines” Pominville said of his relationship with the tour operator and the airline.