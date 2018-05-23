Peace River reports 48 human-caused wildfires since April

It could be the start of B.C.’s wildfire season in the Peace River region.

The district says crews have responded to nearly 50 fires within the Prince George Centre since the start of April, all of which are believed to be human-caused.

About a dozen of those fires are said to be out of control, but they are not threatening homes or structures.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says there is currently a wildfire burning near the Alaska Highway, about 190 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.

It is near Highway 97.