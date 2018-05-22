One cigarette causes $1 million in damages on southeast side

On Monday four homeowners faced a fire that caused over a million dollars in damages.

According to the city, a cigarette put out in a planter was the cause of a blaze that affected four structures.

The main fire occured at 1936 67 St., spreading to 1932 67 St., 1940 67 St. and 1944 67 St..

The single cigarette caused more than one million dollars worth of damage.

The four-structure fire is a reminder to properly extinguish all smoking materials in deep, non-combustible ashytrays.

The reminder is especially important during hot, dry weather.

Despite a fire ban in Edmonton, there were a total of 114 fires over the weekend.

Through comaplints reported to 3-1-1 or Edmonton Fire dispatch, 14 tickets were issued by Community Standards Peace Officers.