Kingston resident calls garbage in conservation area marshland an embarrassment

Dan Bart moved to Kingston two years ago and says the city is beautiful. The one exception is the marshland along the Little Cataraqui Creek across the street from his Armstrong Road residence.

“It’s embarrassing,” he said.

Littered amongst the reeds are a shopping cart, a construction road sign and no end of plastics and coffee cups.

Bart sent a letter to his city councillor and the mayor, asking for it to be cleaned up.

Jeff McLaren is the city councillor Bart sent his letter to, who says the area of concern is part of the city’s annual cleanup of city-owned parks and land that begins this week.

“That’s an ongoing issue every year, just the way the wind works and the way the water flows — it’s a catchment area.”

Bart feels more needs to be done by the city and the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority which oversees large portions of the problem area along the creek.

Bart says efforts to date have been insufficient even though he sent his letter a year ago.

“This is not an issue that’s been addressed because it’s the same trash that I’ve documented, that I’ve photographed for two years.

So, if it’s on the city’s radar or someone’s radar, it’s not being addressed.”

In an email to CKWS, the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority’s land manager wrote: “In speaking with Mr. McLaren, it is the intent of CRCA staff to meet with city of Kingston staff to determine what may be necessary to conduct a cleanup with respect to the respective properties.”

The email also calls on the public to help out because much of the garbage blows into the marsh overland.

“It is important for residents to be aware of how they handle waste and take steps to ensure that it is disposed of properly so that it does not get into natural areas or create eyesores in the community.”

CRCA staff say nesting birds will play a role in determining when the cleanup can start.

