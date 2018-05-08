Kingston youth charged after male shot twice with pellet gun at Cataraqui Centre

A Kingston youth has been charged after another male was shot twice with a pellet gun outside the Cataraqui Centre Monday night.

Police say several friends were hanging outside the centre when someone from the group noticed the accused walking in the area. A male in the group then confronted the accused over a previous issue the accused had with a family member of the group member.

According to police, the accused lifted his shirt to expose a pellet gun disguised as a black handgun, when the victim tackled the accused to the ground. The victim was shot twice, once in the head and once in the shoulder.

Friends of the victim then intervened, taking the gun away and holding a suspect until police arrived. Frontenac paramedics were called and suggested the victim go to the hospital, but police could not confirm whether he did.

The 17-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carry a concealed weapon.