Woman charged with stabbing ex in the neck, Kingston police say

Kingston police say a local woman was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing her ex-common-law husband in the neck on Tuesday.

The woman, 46, no longer lived with the man, but according to police she went to her ex’s west-end residence on Princess Street on May 1 at noon, and waited for him outside.

When the man arrived, an argument over money began. The victim told police that when he invited the woman inside she seemed to calm down, but when he turned his back the accused stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

Apparently, there was a brief a struggle, but police say the man was able to escape and run to a nearby office where he asked for police to be called.

On arrival, officers say they found the accused standing at the victim’s front door and arrested her without incident. The victim was taken to hospital by Frontenac paramedics. Police say he has since been released from the hospital.

The accused was transported to police headquarters. She will face a bail hearing Wednesday.

The accused was charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.