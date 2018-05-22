Thousands without power in St. James Tuesday

Almost 6,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were without power in Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.

The large outage in St. James was caused by two pole fires.

#mboutage: Crews are responding to an outage in the Westwood area caused by a pole fire. About 4,000 customers are affected. No estimated time of restoration yet. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/7EJE0FZbjE — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) May 22, 2018

At 4:40 pm, Hydro tweeted the estimated time of restoration for most customers would be 3.5 hours, but for some it would be longer.

2/2 #mboutage A number of customers in Westwood will be without power for more than 3 1/2 hours. These customers are in area of Portage Avenue McDonald's. These customers will be without service as repairs to a damaged pole are completed later this evening. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) May 22, 2018

Crews were trying to determine which pole will be the quickest to fix in order to restore service.

The outage was also affecting streetlights along Portage Avenue during the afternoon drive.