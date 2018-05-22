Thousands without power in St. James Tuesday
Almost 6,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were without power in Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.
The large outage in St. James was caused by two pole fires.
At 4:40 pm, Hydro tweeted the estimated time of restoration for most customers would be 3.5 hours, but for some it would be longer.
Crews were trying to determine which pole will be the quickest to fix in order to restore service.
The outage was also affecting streetlights along Portage Avenue during the afternoon drive.
