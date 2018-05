Traffic in West Kelowna is moving at a snail’s pace.

An accident earlier Tuesday morning on the W.R. Bennett bridge contributed to major traffic back-ups and delays.

Northbound traffic is backed up for several kilometres at this hour all the way to Elk Road.

Traffic backed up all the way to Butt road in West Kelowna on 97 pic.twitter.com/DQfxf5oD09 — Travis Lowe (@Travis_Global) May 22, 2018

Drivers stuck in traffic say the collector roads are also all backed up.