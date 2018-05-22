Bulldogs extend their Memorial Cup tournament with dominant win over Broncos

Marian Studenic scored the winner as the Hamilton Bulldogs edged Swift Current 2-1 on Monday night to win their first game at the Memorial Cup despite a standout performance from Broncos goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Studenic received a back-door pass from Benjamin Gleason with just over two minutes remaining.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs drop Memorial Cup opener to Regina Pats

Skinner, an Edmonton Oilers prospect, stopped 54 shots in defeat and kept Hamilton shooters frustrated for the majority of the night.

Mackenzie Entwistle, on the power play, also scored for the Ontario Hockey League’s Bulldogs (1-1). Hamilton gained a bit of breathing room in the Canadian major junior championship with the victory.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos honoured at Memorial Cup opening ceremony

Colby Sissons found the back of the net for Swift Current (0-2), which faces a must-win game on Wednesday night against Western Hockey League rival and host Regina (1-1).

Kaden Fulcher made 20 saves to earn the win in net.