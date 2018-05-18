Canada Post unveils stamp to celebrate centennial Memorial Cup

Celebrations are underway across the province to celebrate the Memorial Cup and Canada Post is celebrating the centennial event by unveiling a new stamp.

Canada Post lifted the veil on the new stamp at city hall on May 18 celebrating the history of the Memorial Cup.

“The Memorial Cup, 100th Presentation stamp symbolizes junior hockey supremacy in North America, hockey’s connection to community and Canadians’ respect for tradition,” says Jessica McDonald, Canada Post’s chair of the board of directors and interim president and CEO.

“The Cup is part of the very fabric of our great nation.”

The stamp features two players from the Regina Pats who competed in the very first Memorial Cup in 1919 against the University of Toronto.

“The Regina Pats have a very long history in our community and in Canada’s hockey community,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere.

“This design acknowledges that the Pats legacy is intertwined with the Memorial Cup’s, and I have no doubt our residents will be very proud of this representation.”

The stamp was illustrated by Louis Hebert and designed by Paprika of Montreal.

Several NHL greats were on-hand for today’s unveiling including Montreal Canadians legend Guy Lafleur.