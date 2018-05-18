Humboldt Broncos honoured at Memorial Cup opening ceremony

As a rendition of Jeff Buckley’s “Hallelujah” rang through the speakers at Mosaic Stadium, a Humboldt Broncos flag held by a boy flew in the wind on stage.

Musician Jack Semple strummed along on his guitar in the pouring rain as the Broncos were honoured at the opening ceremony of the Memorial Cup on Thursday night.

The ceremony came only hours after it was announced that millions of dollars raised in a GoFundMe campaign will go directly to survivors and families of those killed when the junior hockey team’s bus and a semi collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Images of the Broncos were shown on the video board behind Semple during his performance.

“To be able to come here and be celebrated in that way is just absolutely, as I said, it’s humbling for all of us but it’s certainly is also part of our healing process,” Humboldt president Kevin Garinger said after the tribute.

Sixteen people – including 10 players – were killed and another 13 players were injured in the tragic accident on April 6.

Families of some of the Broncos were at the opening ceremony and several Broncos jerseys along with a York Lions jersey with Cross on the back were seen during the music performance.

President of Brandt Industries Shaun Semple presented Garinger with a $100,000 cheque after the musical act.

The Memorial Cup, Canada’s major junior hockey championship, starts on Friday night with the host Regina Pats facing the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs.