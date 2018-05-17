Humboldt Broncos announcing allocation of memorial fund

The Humboldt Broncos are set to make an announcement Thursday afternoon in Regina on the allocation of the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund, an online fundraiser that raised more than $15 million.

Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger is making the announcement at the Double Tree Hotel, along with Scott Thomas, father of the late Humboldt Broncos player Evan Thomas.

Shortly after the fatal bus crash on April 6 that killed 16 people and injured 13 others, Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington started a GoFundMe page to support those affected by the tragedy.

The campaign raised more than $15 million after being online for just 12 days. The original fundraising goal for the page was $5,000.

The funds went directly to the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc., and an advisory committee was formed to determine how the funds should be allocated.