Hamilton Bulldogs drop Memorial Cup opener to Regina Pats

Host Regina Pats opened the 100th Memorial Cup with a 3-2 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Friday night after the winning goal was scored by Nick Henry with 32 seconds remaining in the third period.

Henry collected a rebound in front of the Hamilton net and wristed it past goaltender Kaden Fulcher.

Josh Mahura and Sam Steel also scored for Regina, which was playing its first game since being eliminated in the Western Hockey League playoffs on April 2.

Marian Studenic and Robert Thomas found the back of the net for the Bulldogs, the Ontario Hockey League champion.

Max Paddock made 31 saves in net for the Pats, while Fulcher turned aside 28-of-31 shots for Hamilton.

Paddock was solid for the Pats after a lengthy absence. He last played over two months ago in a regular-season matchup against Swift Current on March 16 before getting injured prior to the start of the post-season.



2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup Schedule (all times ET):

Round-Robin Game 1 – Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Regina on Friday, May 18 at 8 p.m.

Round-Robin Game 2 – Swift Current Broncos vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Saturday, May 19 at 2 p.m.

Round-Robin Game 3 – Regina vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Sunday, May 20 at 5 p.m.

Round-Robin Game 4 – Swift Current Broncos vs. Hamilton Bulldogs on Monday, May 21 at 6 p.m.

Round-Robin Game 5 – Acadie-Bathurst Titan vs. Hamilton Bulldogs on Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m.

Round-Robin Game 6 – Regina vs. Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday, May 23 at 8 p.m.

Tie-Breaker (if necessary) – Thursday, May 24 at 6 p.m.

Semi-Final – Friday, May 25 at 8 p.m.

Championship Final – Sunday, May 27 at 5 p.m.