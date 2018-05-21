1st-degree murder charge laid in woman’s death in eastern Alberta

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder following a woman’s death in eastern Alberta over the weekend.

At around noon on Saturday, Elk Point RCMP were called to a home on the Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, where a woman was found dead. RCMP said multiple people were at the house at the time.

Marc Jess, of the Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, was located at a separate location and arrested. The 27-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.

Jess was taken into custody, where he will remain until his next court appearance on Thursday, May 31 in St. Paul.

The identity of the victim has not been released. An autopsy will be conducted this week in Edmonton, RCMP said.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section are investigating the woman’s death with the assistance of the Elk Point RCMP detachment.