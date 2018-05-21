Van goes up in flames on WFN reserve
West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a vehicle fire.
It happened late Sunday night at an undisclosed location on the Westbank First Nation Reserve.
Witnesses report hearing loud bangs coming from the burning van before fire fighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.
They suggest the bangs were from the airbags going off.
Witnesses also said RCMP told them the vehicle was stolen although police have yet to confirm that.
