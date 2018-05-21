‘Winnipeg has a lot to be proud of’: Playoff run ends with no major criminal incidents at whiteout street parties

For the past six weeks, thousands of Winnipeggers gathered outside Bell MTS Place to cheer on the Winnipeg Jets into the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The team played nine home games in the playoffs, which meant nine loud street parties outside the rink.

Winnipeg police confirmed Monday that there were no major incidents at any of the parties.

“There were some minor issues in relation to public intoxication, but really low numbers,” said Const. Jay Murray. “We know the city and I think we had an idea that fans would be very well behaved and they just really proved that point.”

Fans of the Las Vegas Golden Knights were also complimentary of the Winnipeg fans.

“Everybody we’ve met, except for one guy, was unbelievable. Your fans are fantastic. I can’t say enough about the hospitality I’ve seen,” said one Vegas fan.

Murray said that the success of the whiteout parties was a team effort.

“There was cooperation from so many different levels and hard work. You look at not only the fans that were there, but the employees and volunteers that took part in every event, and they really made it all come together,” he said.

Economic Development Winnipeg confirmed Monday that there were 13,000 people at Sunday afternoon’s street party who watched the Jets lose to the Golden Knights 2-1 in Game 5 of their series. Overall, more than one hundred thousand people attended the street parties during the nine home games.

“We’ve seen Winnipeg be placed on a North America-wide stage as a result of these street parties. With a spotlight on us, we’ve risen up and shown how charismatic, energetic and passionate Winnipeg is. It’s helped us move past old misconceptions and negative bias, and has people looking at our city in a whole new light,” Economic Development said in an emailed statement.

Murray added Winnipeg set a great example for other NHL cities.

“I really do think that Winnipeg is going to be a model city for other teams that go deep into the playoffs in the future. Winnipeg has a lot to be proud of.”