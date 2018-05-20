Drugs, weapons seized during searches in Winnipeg and East St. Paul

The RCMP and Winnipeg’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized over $100,000 in drugs, along with weapons and ammunition, during two separate searches on Friday.

The Tactical Support Team helped execute search warrants at a pair of residences in the East St. Paul and Lord Roberts areas.

Two men are facing charges after cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis resin and marijuana were discovered.

Officers also found money, a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

The warrants were executed on the 100 block of Eagle Creek Drive in East St. Paul and on the 600 block of Rosedale Avenue in Winnipeg.

36-year-old Matthew David Bachinski from East St. Paul is facing five charges, including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Ian Douglas Francis Loudon, a 36-year-old from Winnipeg, is facing nine charges, including possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and producing a scheduled substance.

Both men were detained in custody.