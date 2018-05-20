Royal Wedding: SNL’s Prince Harry takes us inside his reception

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on Saturday and SNL provided an inside look at the royal wedding reception.

The prince, portrayed by Mikey Day, introduced himself to start the sketch by speaking into the camera for the official wedding video by saying: “What’s up? It’s your boy, Harry Windsor AKA Ron Sleasley.”

He then set the scene by noting that it was 2 a.m. and that the reception was still going strong before explaining where his new bride was.

“Megan’s out in the hallway trying to stop some of her white relatives from getting in ‘cause they’re mental,” Harry says.

He then took the camera around the hall to meet some of the guests, including his sister-in-law Kate Middleton (Cecily Strong).

“For the past six years I have been pregnant the whole time so I’m going hard tonight,” Middleton says.

“How much have you had to drink tonight?” Harry asks.

“One glass of champagne!” she responds.

Harry moves on to Markle’s great-uncle (Kenan Thompson), who is talking to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (Kate McKinnon).

“I was just telling her majesty here that she has got to start watching The Crown because they make her look like a bitch on that show,” the uncle says. “Girl they done done you dirty.”

“This gentleman has also mentioned that I must visit Philadelphia,” the queen says.

“Yes. You’ve got to visit Philadelphia and get some real food,” he responds. “Some Philly food.”

Harry then heads over to see his brother, Prince William (Alex Moffat), who is sipping tea while having his newest child strapped to his chest.

The two exchange pleasantries before Harry remarks, “So sorry that your hair could not make it tonight.”

The pair then “bust a move” on the dance floor and almost immediately ear a look of disapproval from “Grandmum.”

See full skit above.

Saturday Night Live airs on Global TV