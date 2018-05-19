2 arrested in fatal shooting outside Georgia high school grad ceremony

A newspaper is reporting that police have made two arrests in a fatal shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Clayton County Police spokeswoman Marcena Davis confirmed the arrests but said their names and charges are not being released yet.

The paper says one woman was killed and another was wounded by gunfire following an argument in a high school parking lot across from the Clayton County Performing Arts Center, where the Perry Career Academy had just held its commencement for graduating seniors.