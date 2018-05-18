Woman shot dead near Georgia high school where grad ceremony was ongoing: reports

A woman in her 40s was killed and two others injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a Georgia high school where a graduation ceremony was ongoing, according to local media reports.

NBC affiliate 11Alive reported that another person was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg, while a second woman, who is pregnant, was taken to hospital after being pushed during the incident.

The shooting occurred near Mount Zion High School in Clayton County, Ga.

A witness told 11Alive that he heard more than one gunshot, and described people stumbling over each other as they tried to flee the area.

It’s unclear whether the victims were attending the graduation, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported.

The incident comes hours after 10 people were killed in a high school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

