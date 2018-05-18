Woman shot dead near Georgia high school where grad ceremony was ongoing: reports
A woman in her 40s was killed and two others injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a Georgia high school where a graduation ceremony was ongoing, according to local media reports.
NBC affiliate 11Alive reported that another person was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg, while a second woman, who is pregnant, was taken to hospital after being pushed during the incident.
The shooting occurred near Mount Zion High School in Clayton County, Ga.
A witness told 11Alive that he heard more than one gunshot, and described people stumbling over each other as they tried to flee the area.
READ MORE: Twice as many Americans have died in school shootings than at war in 2018, data shows
It’s unclear whether the victims were attending the graduation, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported.
The incident comes hours after 10 people were killed in a high school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.
— This is a developing story and will be updated
