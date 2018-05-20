This week on ‘Focus Montreal:’ May 20

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Howie Mandel dishes on future of Just for Laughs

It’s been a big week for Just for Laughs (JFL).

The festival introduced not only its lineup for this year’s edition, but its new owner.

Canadian comedian Howie Mandel bought the festival along with a Los Angeles-based talent agency.

The Montreal festival was put up for sale after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against JFL co-founder Gilbert Rozon.

Global’s Gloria Henriquez caught up with Mandel earlier this week to talk about his vision going forward.

Car-centric urban planning?

Since the election of Projet Montreal last November, it seems the city has been embroiled in a debate between those who love cars and those who do not.

The controversy over closing Mount Royal to through traffic has solidified the opinion in many circles that Mayor Valérie Plante’s party is anti-car.

However, an op-ed in the Montreal Gazette this week argued that reducing traffic in the city centre is just good urban planning.

The article suggested Montrealers needed to break their love affair with cars to improve the quality of life for everyone.

Urban planner Jason Prince, who co-wrote the piece, joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to make his case.

Meet Great Montrealer Lise Watier



Global News continues its special series profiling Great Montrealers — people in our community who are making a difference in remarkable ways.

Our great Montrealer this week is Lise Watier — a household name.

For more than four decades, the makeup line bearing her name has been a top-seller around the world.

Watier is also a philanthropist — running a non-profit that helps at-risk women get back on their feet.

