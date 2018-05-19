Richmond to go ahead with temporary modular housing for the homeless

After two nights of deliberations between residents and council, the City of Richmond is approving temporary modular housing for the homeless.

The three-storey project, located at 7300 Elmbridge Way, includes 40 new units with supportive services and would be in place for up to five years.

Council heard from dozens of speakers both for and against the project on Thursday and Friday at City Hall.

Resident Deneanne Quamme is supportive of the housing project simply because of experience.

“I have met so many really nice people that are not able to do the things that I myself am able to do as a middle-class Canadian.”

Others aired their opposition, citing other cities in the Lower Mainland to back up their statements.

“The money is spent and everything, but after five years, those people are homeless again. Just like Maple Ridge. They are hanging around this, still, the old shelter, and trying to find a place to live. And they just destroy the street more and more,” said one attendant at City Hall.

The project would offer 24/7 support services for mental health and addictions issues.

City staff will negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding with BC Housing and RainCity Housing, which will include outlining roles and responsibilities to operate the new facility.

Negotiations are expected to be completed in the next two months.

According to a fact sheet from the City of Richmond, the most recent Metro Vancouver Homeless Count estimated at least 70 people in the city are experiencing homelessness, while non-profit service providers estimate it to be more, at 120.