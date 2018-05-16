Opposition to housing for the homeless continues in Maple Ridge

The backlash continues against housing the homeless in Maple Ridge.

Stephanie Stoddard owns and operates Wonder World Playschool, a daycare centre, and says she was never consulted by B.C. Housing about the plan for the temporary housing on Royal Crescent.

She says she only found out through Facebook.

“My concern is obviously the safety of the children in my care and the safety of our neighboring community like the seniors and the other businesses.”

Her daycare is beside the lot where temporary modular housing is going up for the homeless and she says it’s the wrong location.

“I agree they need this housing but I just don’t think that putting it in the location they want to put them beside daycares, beside senior centres, beside high schools and parks, I don’t think those are the safest places.”

Some residents have been staging a protest at the site, forcing the provincial government and B.C. Housing to seek a court injunction to have them removed.

Stoddard says she’s already found used needles and condoms in front of her daycare and worries that will become all too common.

And she says some parents are already expressing concerns.

“They are very supportive so far but I do have new parents who are coming and looking for space that as much as they like the facility, my program or like me as a person, they’re like I’m not sure about this area, I’m really sorry.”

