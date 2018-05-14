Campers living on site of modular housing project in Maple Ridge given eviction notice

The province is moving to evict protesters at a site in Maple Ridge that will eventually provide temporary modular housing for the homeless.

The Provincial Rental Housing Corporation has issued a trespass notice to the dozens of protesters who are occupying the site on Royal Crescent.

WATCH: Mixed reaction to homeless plan in Maple Ridge

They’ve been given until 7 p.m. on Monday to vacate or face arrest.

Those camping at the site say they are not opposed to the proposed modular housing project, but are critical of the way the government is going about it.

READ MORE: B.C. government purchases land in Maple Ridge to build temporary modular units for the homeless

A spokesperson says they weren’t consulted, and that they would like to see additional measures put in place to support those going into the housing.

The B.C. government announced it had purchased three lots on Royal Crescent earlier this year. As many as 55 temporary supportive modular housing units could be built.