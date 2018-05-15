Minister frustrated over ongoing protests at Maple Ridge modular housing site

B.C.’s housing minister is growing increasingly frustrated over a protest at a site in Maple Ridge where the province plans to build temporary modular housing for people who are homeless.

“It has been really frustrating to have people that have homes standing in the way of developing homes for people who do not have them,” Housing Minister Selina Robinson said. “Winter is coming and we need to get shovels in the ground ASAP.”

The protesters on site say they are not opposed to the proposed modular housing project, but are critical of the way the government is going about it. The group says they were not properly consulted on the project and want to see additional measures put in place to support those who will live in the housing.

The province has given the group until 7 p.m. on Monday to vacate the site or face arrest. The province owns the three lots on Royal Crescent and plan on building as many as 55 temporary modular housing units on the site.

“We have an opportunity here to bring in temporary housing for those who have spent significant time outside and it comes with services,” Robinson said.

“We have had significant consultation and we will continue to have consultation around this site.”

BC Housing hosted three public information sessions about the development this year. On multiple occasions it presented to city council on the issue of homelessness in Maple Ridge. More than 1,400 community members attended the information sessions.

Coast Mental Health’s operations of the modular housing complex will include daily meal services; access to mental-health, addictions treatment and life-skills programming; and participation in a community advisory committee consisting of community members and representatives from the municipality, local health authority and BC Housing.

