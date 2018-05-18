Big turnout for public meeting on housing project for the homeless in Richmond

The City of Richmond held a special meeting Thursday night about the 40 supporting housing units that have been proposed to help tackle the homeless crisis.

The project would be located at 7300 Elmbridge Way with 24/7 support services.

More than 70 residents signed up to voice their opinion — packing the council chamber and filling up an “overflow room” where residents watched the meeting on screens.

Special council meeting being held in Richmond re: proposed rental housing at 7300 Elmbridge Way. Each speaker gets 5 mins to voice opinion, approx 75 ppl signed up

Many people said they’re still not on board with the idea.

“[I’m] against this program because [I’m] really concerned about the program to bring many potential risk for children [living] there,” said one resident.

“I think there’s a lot more work than just put roof over all those that are in need because it’s not a simple solution… they need treatment, they need detox.”

But some others say it’s a no brainer that the city should be helping those without a home.

These signs outside city hall re: proposed housing at 7300 Elmbridge Way.

“I know people are scared about things, but I’m not sure why there’s fear, you know people need help and… this is a good way to help people and that is a safer thing to do for our community than to ignore it all.”

“It should have happened 20 years ago, and now we’re way behind the 8-ball here out in Richmond.”

A second meeting to decide the future of the project will be held Friday at 7 p.m.