‘It’s a very slow creep’: more evacuation alerts in Osoyoos

Joe Domijan is protecting his Spartan Drive home from floodwaters inundating Osoyoos.

His newly-renovated cottage is one of 23 properties placed under evacuation alert along the lakeshore in three separate areas.

“It’s very slow, it’s a very slow creep and it’s not as bad as it was,” Domijan said on Friday.

A sump pump is working to remove three inches of water from his crawl space and the fight may continue for some time.

As unseasonably hot temperatures cool off, slowing the snowmelt, the new threat in the region is the rain.

Osoyoos Lake was 916.32 feet above sea level as of 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

It’s been creeping up slowly over the past couple of days but it’s still about two inches lower than the peak recorded last weekend and one foot shy of historic records.

Officials say the lake’s height depends on Mother Nature.

“We’re hoping that the worst is over because the Similkameen River has dropped a little bit but it fluctuates because of the rain so it’s anybody’s guess,” said Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff.

Meanwhile, some tourism operators are facing cancellations.

It’s Muhammad Mian’s first week on the job at the Coast Hotel.

It was supposed to be a sold out May long weekend but the hotel remains under an evacuation order.

Many of the guests are being accommodated by nearby operators.

“We did have a few cancellations just like overnight stay,” he said.

Visitors are asked to keep motor craft off the lake this weekend to prevent damaging wave action.

“Some of them have phoned and said we want to bring our boat up and go on the lake. Well, you know what, that’s not a good idea because we’ve closed the marina and the boat launches,” McKortoff said.

As for Domijan, he won’t let the rain wash away his spirits.

“I think I’m going to be alright, a lot of people aren’t but hopefully I make it.”