Osoyoos open for business despite flooding

With the May long weekend and unofficial start of summer just days away, tourism operators in Osoyoos want visitors to know that the town is open for business despite flooding.

In a news release, Destination Osoyoos said much of the community of Osoyoos and surrounding area remains unaffected, is open for business for what looks to be a sunny May long weekend.

It said travelers are invited to check out everything the town has to offer beyond lake activities, which includes numerous wineries, cultural offerings, golf courses, and the upcoming Osoyoos Medieval Faire.

Hotels, resorts, bed & breakfasts, campgrounds, the unique shops along Main Street, and a wide variety of restaurants have not been impacted by flooding and are ready to greet this season’s tourists, according to the tourism organization.

The Similkameen River has pushed additional water back into Osoyoos Lake resulting in flooding in some parts of Osoyoos.

Fifty-three properties and two lakefront hotels have been evacuated as well as 17 properties in rural Electoral Area ‘A.’

In an effort to decrease damage and in the interest of public safety, sẁiẁs Park (Haynes Point), Paradise Park, and the area marinas are currently closed. Both residents and visitors are encouraged to limit activities on the lake to paddle boarding and kayaking and to avoid impacted areas.