About 100 residents attend flood information meeting in Osoyoos

Town, regional and provincial officials came out Tuesday night to help residents understand the flooding emergency in Osoyoos.

“You are concerned about how to help people in Osoyoos. And I just wanted to say thank you,” Mayor Sue McKortoff said.

Osoyoos Lake has leveled off but officials said it could reach historic highs later this week.

READ MORE: Osoyoos open for business despite flooding

“I think we’re going to get very close to the level of ’72,” International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control Member Brian Symonds said. “I think we’re going to be a little over 917 feet (above sea level), give or take a bit. It really will depend on the weather we get.”

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for eligible homeowners but it’s limited to primary residences.

“DFA is a limited program. It’s not government insurance and it’s not going to make you whole,” B.C. Government Recovery and Funding Program Manager Johanna Morrow said. “What it will do, though, is help recover and help rebuild the essentials of the things that have been lost in a flood disaster.”

READ MORE: Large chunk of Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna closed

The towns sewer system is no longer at risk of failure.

“All our water and sewer infrastructure now is in a manageable state,” Osoyoos Chief Administrative Officer Barry Romanko said.

The town also told residents the Osoyoos landfill will be accepting shoreline flood debris at no cost for the next month.