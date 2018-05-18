Man found dead in driver’s seat of car in Richmond Hill identified as Matthew Arcara, 22

A man found dead early Thursday in Richmond Hill has been identified as 22-year-old Matthew Arcara.

Sources tell Global News he was shot to death and left in the driver’s seat of his Jeep Wrangler.

York Regional police investigators were at the scene of a condo building in downtown Toronto on Friday morning where Arcara lived.

A man who identified himself as Arcara’s uncle told Global News Thursday afternoon Arcara was brought to Richmond Hill from his downtown home.

“Apparently he got brought up here. They brought him up here and they murdered him,” he said.

It is unclear if Arcara was already dead when he was brought to the location.

Friends and family gathered on a cul-de-sac in Richmond Hill Tuesday morning to mourn the loss of their loved one.

Mitchell Andreas, friend of the victim, said the suspects allegedly tied up Arcara’s roommates and also killed their shared dog.

“They were tied up at gunpoint. They listened to the dog die.”

He said the condo-mates had all just started their own retail-based business and that “everything was looking so up for him.”

“We don’t know why it happened. We don’t know what the motive was, why they went down to his place after and killed the dog. None of it makes sense and it’s not fair,” Andreas said.

A Go Fund Me page has been started to help with funeral costs. As of 1 p.m. Friday, it had reached $7,300 of the $10,000 goal.

Police said they responded to a call around 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of Bayswater Avenue and Emily Court.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the vehicle with Arcara deceased in the driver’s seat.

The investigation is ongoing.

— With files from Catherine McDonald