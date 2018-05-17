Man found dead inside vehicle in Richmond Hill: police

York Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Richmond Hill.

Police said they responded to a call around 6:50 a.m. Thursday in the area of Bayswater Avenue and Emily Court.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle in the driveway of a home with a man deceased in the driver’s seat.

Police have not released the age and identity of the man or the exact cause of death.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.