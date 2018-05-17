Homicide Investigation
May 17, 2018 11:43 pm
Updated: May 17, 2018 11:46 pm

IHIT investigating after body found in Richmond

By News Anchor/Reporter  CKNW
Global News
Richmond RCMP have located the body of a male in the 16000 block of Dyke Road.

Mounties were called in after 11 a.m. Thursday and made the discovery.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be working with RCMP moving forward.

No other information about the deceased has been made available.

More to come.

