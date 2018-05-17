IHIT investigating after body found in Richmond

Richmond RCMP have located the body of a male in the 16000 block of Dyke Road.

Mounties were called in after 11 a.m. Thursday and made the discovery.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be working with RCMP moving forward.

No other information about the deceased has been made available.

#IHIT has been deployed to #RichmondBC this evening. At 11am this morning, a deceased man was found in the 16000-block of Dyke RD. #IHIT is working w/ @RichmondRCMP to canvass the area. Media availability w/ Cpl Frank Jang later tonight. Time/location to be announced soon. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 18, 2018

