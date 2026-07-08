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Crime

Woman, 70, stabbed during attempted bag theft in Saskatoon

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crime concerns linger as downtown Saskatoon sees mixed progress'
Crime concerns linger as downtown Saskatoon sees mixed progress
RELATED: Crime concerns linger as downtown Saskatoon sees mixed progress – Jul 25, 2025
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A 26-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged after police say a 70-year-old woman was stabbed during an attempted robbery earlier this week.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon when police were called to the area of 5th Avenue North and 24th Street East for reports of a stabbing, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service.

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Investigators said a man attempted to steal a 70-year-old woman’s bag before stabbing her.

Officers found the woman being treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday, officers said they arrested the suspect without incident on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report he had been seen walking south on 4th Avenue North.

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Police said they found a man matching the suspect’s description and took him into custody. The man has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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