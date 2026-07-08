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Crime

Three people from Quebec and New Brunswick face charges after 67 kg of cocaine seized

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2026 1:16 pm
1 min read
Metal cylinders containing cocaine delivered to a residence in St-Sauveur were seized by the RCMP on July 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS (courtesy of the RCMP, mandatory credit). View image in full screen
Metal cylinders containing cocaine delivered to a residence in St-Sauveur were seized by the RCMP on July 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS (courtesy of the RCMP, mandatory credit). SDV
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Three people suspected of cocaine trafficking were scheduled to appear in court today in Montreal for a bail hearing.

Last week RCMP arrested Sébastien Morel, 42, and Evens Pierrelouis, 50, both of St-Sauveur, Que., and Rodrigue Gionet, 72, of Allardville, N.B.

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They were charged Friday at the St-Jérôme courthouse with importing and trafficking cocaine.

During the suspects’ arrests RCMP seized from a St-Sauveur home about 67 kilograms of cocaine, $115,000 in cash, firearm ammunition, and several cellphones, among other items.

Gionet, Morel, and Pierrelouis were in custody pending their bail hearing.

RCMP arrested two other people the day of the search and seizure, but released them after questioning. Police say they may face charges at a later date.

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