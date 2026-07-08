Three people from Quebec and New Brunswick face charges after 67 kg of cocaine seized

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Three people suspected of cocaine trafficking were scheduled to appear in court today in Montreal for a bail hearing.

Last week RCMP arrested Sébastien Morel, 42, and Evens Pierrelouis, 50, both of St-Sauveur, Que., and Rodrigue Gionet, 72, of Allardville, N.B.

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They were charged Friday at the St-Jérôme courthouse with importing and trafficking cocaine.

During the suspects’ arrests RCMP seized from a St-Sauveur home about 67 kilograms of cocaine, $115,000 in cash, firearm ammunition, and several cellphones, among other items.

Gionet, Morel, and Pierrelouis were in custody pending their bail hearing.

RCMP arrested two other people the day of the search and seizure, but released them after questioning. Police say they may face charges at a later date.