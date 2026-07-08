Boys aged 12 and 11 suspects in assault on another child, Hamilton break-in: police

Hamilton police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with several crimes after he and an 11-year-old boy allegedly broke into a store and stole bear spray that was later used in an assault on another child.
Police say they responded Tuesday evening to a report of an eight-year-old child being bear sprayed.
Get breaking National news
Officers found and arrested the two young suspects, but say the 11-year-old can’t be criminally charged under Canadian law and he was released into the care of a parent.
Police say their investigation determined that the two boys were also responsible for a break-in at a nearby Canadian Tire earlier that day, where they stole bear spray.
Police allege the 12-year-old boy was also involved in a break-in at a vape store on July 1, when thousands of dollars’ worth of vape products were stolen.
He is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering and assault with a weapon.
Both boys’ identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and cannot be released.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.