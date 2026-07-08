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Crime

Boys aged 12 and 11 suspects in assault on another child, Hamilton break-in: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2026 2:00 pm
1 min read
Hamilton police View image in full screen
A Hamilton Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
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Hamilton police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with several crimes after he and an 11-year-old boy allegedly broke into a store and stole bear spray that was later used in an assault on another child.

Police say they responded Tuesday evening to a report of an eight-year-old child being bear sprayed.

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Officers found and arrested the two young suspects, but say the 11-year-old can’t be criminally charged under Canadian law and he was released into the care of a parent.

Police say their investigation determined that the two boys were also responsible for a break-in at a nearby Canadian Tire earlier that day, where they stole bear spray.

Police allege the 12-year-old boy was also involved in a break-in at a vape store on July 1, when thousands of dollars’ worth of vape products were stolen.

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He is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering and assault with a weapon.

Both boys’ identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and cannot be released.

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