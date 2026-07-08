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Crime

Ontario police officer charged with assault, uttering threats while off-duty

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 11:55 am
1 min read
Kawartha Lakes police View image in full screen
A Kawartha Lakes Police Service badge is seen in Lindsay, Ont. Police say one of their officers has been charged in connection with an alleged off-duty incident. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
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An officer with the  Kawartha Lakes Police Service has been charged with assault and uttering threats in connection with an alleged off-duty incident.

Charges were laid by the Ontario Provincial Police following an investigation into an incident that occurred on July 1, Kawartha police said in a news release Tuesday.

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Police said the officer was charged two days later with one count of assault and one count of uttering a threat.

The officer was not identified in the news release.

Kawartha Lakes police said the officer’s employment status “has been reviewed, and appropriate administrative action has been taken.”

“As this matter is currently before the courts, no further comment will be provided,” the service said.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on Aug. 13.

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