Range Rover riddled with bullets at Langley gas station in potential gangland-style murder

A Range Rover was left riddled with bullets at a Langley gas station after what’s believed to be a gangland-style murder on Tuesday night.

The high-end SUV was found at a gas station at 232nd Street and 72nd Avenue, just off the freeway at about 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the burned-out shell of another vehicle was found about 10 kilometres away, at the intersection of 196 Street and 83rd Avenue — this is often the case in these types of incidents.

At least one person has been rushed to hospital and there’s no word on the condition of the victim.

There’s also no word yet on whether any arrests have been made.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking into the incident.