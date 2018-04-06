IHIT investigating suspicious death of 28-year-old woman

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation into the death of 28-year-old Raena Henry.

The resident and member of the Pauquachin First Nation was found dead inside her Squamish home.

Henry was found dead on March 27. The circumstances surrounding her death were deemed suspicious and IHIT took over the investigation.

“IHIT continues to work with its partners from the Squamish RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service, and the BC Coroners Service to gather evidence,” read a release from IHIT.

Officials say there is no evidence linking Henry’s deaths to gangs, drugs or organized crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.