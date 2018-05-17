Man found in serious condition outside east-end Toronto restaurant after shooting
A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after he was found outside a restaurant in Toronto’s east end Thursday night, officials say.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area at around 10 p.m. with reports of a shooting.
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the scene where the man was shot was subsequently found. Officers from 41 Division and members of the Toronto police dog services unit could be seen at a nearby residential complex.
Officers didn’t have suspect information as of Wednesday night.
