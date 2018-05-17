WATCH: Car in Toronto appears to speed through red light, narrowly misses pedestrians

Toronto police say a driver has been charged after a stunning video posted online appears to show a car veering off the road and narrowly missing two pedestrians.

The dash-camera video, which is date-stamped Tuesday afternoon and posted on multiple websites, shows a vehicle travelling on Steeles Avenue West, east of Martin Grove Road.

When it comes to a stop at Gihon Spring Drive, westbound vehicles can be seen turning south onto Gihon Spring Drive.

A couple of seconds after the lights turned red, a dark-coloured car could be seen speeding past the vehicle with the dash camera on the left side.

It narrowly missed a turning red car before it veered off to the right side of the road.

The dark-coloured car came within feet of two pedestrians who just finished crossing the intersection before it hit a pole and crashed into a backyard fence.

A spokesperson for the Toronto police traffic services unit told Global News officers attended the call.

“The driver of the vehicle which left the roadway was charged,” Const. Clint Stibbe said in a brief statement.

He said he couldn’t comment further on the incident since the matter is before the court.