Saskatoon parents warned of man trying to lure children in stores: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are urging parents in Saskatoon to be on the lookout, as officers work to identify a man accused of trying to lure children from their families in stores.

The man was described as being in his 50s and clean shaven, in a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service. Police said they have received two complaints this spring.

On the morning of March 7, he is accused of trying to beckon a six-year-old girl to go to him, and away from her family, police said. The release added the family was in the car seat section of a large department store on the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Then, over a month later, police say they received a second report from the east end of the city, which they believe is connected.

Shortly after noon on April 9, he was reported to be in the children’s section of a store on the 3100 block of 8th Street East. He was said to be motioning for a four-year-old girl to come to him, and away from her family.

Story continues below advertisement

At both shops, the man wore a black Under Armour baseball cap, the service said.

Work on identifying the suspect, as well as investigation into the alleged attempts at luring, are ongoing, it added.