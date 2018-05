5 things to do this weekend for Thursday May 17, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday May 17, 2018.

1 – A Day Out with Thomas Big Adventures Tour

May 19-21

May 26, 27

West Coast Railway Heritage Park

Wcra.org

2 – Osoyoos Medieval Faire

May 18-20

Desert Park 3800 Golf Course Drive

Osoyoosfaire.com

3 – Royal Canadian Family Circus

May 17-21

Guildford Town Centre

Royalcanadiancircus.ca

4 – Royal Victorian Party

May 20 11M-3PM

Historic Stewart Farm, Surrey

Surrey.ca

5 – Family Day at Southlands Heritage Farm

May 21 11AM- 3PM

Southlands Heritage Farm, Vancouver

Southlandsfarm.ca