May 17, 2018 5:02 pm

Doug Ford promises to cut the small business tax

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Ontario PC leader Doug Ford helps bake pizzas before an announcement at Capri Pizza during a campaign stop in Cambridge, Ont., on Thursday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Ryan
Doug Ford says a Progressive Conservative government would cut the small business tax rate by 8.7 per cent.

The Ontario PC Party Leader made the announcement during a campaign stop at Capri Pizza in Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.

“This is real relief that would stimulate the economy and create more good-paying jobs,” Ford said.

Ford’s promise would drop the tax rate to 3.2 per cent from the current 3.5 per cent.

He also repeated a previous announcement that those earning minimum wage would not pay provincial income tax.

“Our plan is responsible and affordable. My message to small business owners and small business workers is this — on June 7 change is coming and help is on the way,” Ford said.

No specifics were provided, but Ford defended his announcements after criticism was raised over the lack of details from any of his promises.

“Every single day, we meet with a new announcement. Maybe the two other candidates are getting desperate right now,” he said. “We’re making announcements every single day about saving taxpayers’ money.”

