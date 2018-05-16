Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 16, 2018 12:58 pm

Doug Ford vows to cut gas prices, but unclear on how lost revenue would be replaced

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario faces a mountain of debt that is quickly climbing towards $312 billion dollars and over the next few years, both the Liberals and NDP have announced they will add to it by running deficits. But what does it all mean? And how does it affect you? Global's Jamie Mauracher breaks down the province's current financial situation in part one of our series, “Where They Stand.”

A A

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Doug Ford says a Progressive Conservative government would cut gas prices by 10 cents a litre in Ontario, including by reducing the gas tax, but he wasn’t clear on how he would replace the lost revenue.

The Tory leader says he would cut the provincial gas tax by 5.7 cents a litre.

Story continues below

READ MORE: How will Ontario’s parties tackle the provincial deficit?

He also says he would scrap the province’s cap-and-trade system, which puts a price on carbon and has added 4.3 cents a litre to the price of gasoline.

Cap and trade brought in about $2 billion in revenue last year, and the gas tax brought in about $2.7 billion.

READ MORE: 2018 Ontario election promise tracker: Here’s what the Liberals, PCs, NDP and Greens have pledged so far

When asked how he would make up for the lost revenue, Ford said when drivers have more money in their pockets they will go out and shop, therefore stimulating the economy.

Municipalities receive a share of the gas tax, but the Tories say in a news release that the communities will not see a corresponding decrease in their transfer payments.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrea Horwath
Doug Ford
Kathleen Wynne
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario Provincial Election
Provincial Election
provincial election Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News