May 17, 2018 3:42 pm

Second body this month discovered in burning car

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police have discovered a body in a burned out car Thursday afternoon on Montreal Road.

Ottawa Police say a body was discovered by police inside a burned-out vehicle on Montreal Road Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to a call about a car on fire in the city’s east end at around 1 p.m.

An investigation is underway, and Montreal Road is closed between Highway 174 and Bearbrook Road for the time being.

This is the second body found inside a burning vehicle in Ottawa recently. Police discovered a body in a burned car in the city’s rural west end earlier this month.

 

 

Global News