Two-alarm fire hits Nepean home, closes Prince of Wales Drive

Ottawa fire services extinguished a two-alarm fire at a home at 1981 Prince of Wales Dr. on Wednesday afternoon. There were no reports of casualties and northbound Prince of Wales Drive was closed for part of the afternoon rush hour.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 1981 Prince.of Wales Drive. Building is a one and a half storey single family home. pic.twitter.com/czPJTnOk8I — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 16, 2018

Firefighters responded to a call reporting black smoke near Prince of Wales Drive and Colonnade Road at around noon. Upon arrival, firefighters did indeed report heavy smoke and flames from the home and asked motorists to avoid the area.

UPDATE PRINCE OF WALES: Fire has escalated to 2nd Alarm. Main body of fire in attic/roof. All occupants & pets evacuated safely. Motorists are asked to avoid Prince of Wales between Colonnade & Fisher. Yield for emergency vehicles trying to access scene #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/R8Eaulerfk — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 16, 2018

The fire was brought under control at around 3:50 p.m., and all occupants and pets were successfully evacuated.

