Two-alarm fire hits Nepean home, closes Prince of Wales Drive
Ottawa fire services extinguished a two-alarm fire at a home at 1981 Prince of Wales Dr. on Wednesday afternoon. There were no reports of casualties and northbound Prince of Wales Drive was closed for part of the afternoon rush hour.
Firefighters responded to a call reporting black smoke near Prince of Wales Drive and Colonnade Road at around noon. Upon arrival, firefighters did indeed report heavy smoke and flames from the home and asked motorists to avoid the area.
The fire was brought under control at around 3:50 p.m., and all occupants and pets were successfully evacuated.
