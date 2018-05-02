Ottawa fire crew discovers body in burning car

A body was discovered in a car in the 4700 block of Carp Road after Ottawa fire extinguished the burning vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Carp Road remains closed between Baird Side Road and Thomas A. Dolan Parkway as police investigate.

Crews enroute to reported vehicle fire 4700blk of Carp Road near Thomas A Dolan. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles Reminder: Car fires can be very dangerous. Motorists are to stay 100+m when flames visible to prevent injury #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/nrAxWwj7ki — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 2, 2018

Fire crews received the call regarding the burning vehicle at 12:48 p.m.

Little information has been given by police as it is still early in the investigation, but fire crews confirmed that the body was discovered after the fire was extinguished.

We can confirm that a body has been located inside a vehicle after a fire was extinguished. The investigation continues. https://t.co/X1tv5XgWQQ — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 2, 2018