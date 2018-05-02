Ottawa fire crew discovers body in burning car
A body was discovered in a car in the 4700 block of Carp Road after Ottawa fire extinguished the burning vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Carp Road remains closed between Baird Side Road and Thomas A. Dolan Parkway as police investigate.
Fire crews received the call regarding the burning vehicle at 12:48 p.m.
Little information has been given by police as it is still early in the investigation, but fire crews confirmed that the body was discovered after the fire was extinguished.
