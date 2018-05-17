Busted pump shuts down water to Victoria Beach

A broken pump has cut off water to about 1300 homes and cottages in Victoria Beach ahead of the May long weekend.

The pump that draws water from Lake Winnipeg for the community is broken and Reeve Brian Hodgson doesn’t know how long it will take to fix.

“Right now, they have to pull a pump out of a deep well and if they can fix it, we’ll hopefully have water and if they can’t fix it, we’re going to have to order a new one. Whether that’s available in Winnipeg or further away, we don’t know yet.”

Hodgson suspects the water system was not properly shut down last fall, as this is just the latest problem with it.

The system is usually operated from May until Thanksgiving.