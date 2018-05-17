Crime
May 17, 2018 1:00 pm

Private school teacher arrested in sexual exploitation investigation: Toronto police

By Web Writer  Global News

Adil Hamza, 43, has been arrested and charged in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Toronto Police / TPS Press Release
A A

Toronto police say a teacher from Ontario International College on Finch Avenue has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation.

Police arrested Adil Hamza, 43, of Mississauga Thursday morning in an ongoing investigation allegedly involving one of his students.

Police say a student complained she was sexually assaulted off school property on Apr. 2.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adil Hamza
Crime
Mississauga
Ontario International College
Sexual Assault
Sexual Exploitation
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News