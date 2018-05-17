Private school teacher arrested in sexual exploitation investigation: Toronto police

Toronto police say a teacher from Ontario International College on Finch Avenue has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation.
Police arrested Adil Hamza, 43, of Mississauga Thursday morning in an ongoing investigation allegedly involving one of his students.
Police say a student complained she was sexually assaulted off school property on Apr. 2.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
